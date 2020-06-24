$174M Seattle Business Tax Proposal Gains Momentum

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 7:59 PM EDT) -- With Seattle facing a looming budget gap, a $174 million annual tax proposal targeting businesses that have employees with higher incomes continued to gain support Wednesday against a competing $500 million tax proposal. A $174 million annual tax proposal has gained support from Seattle council members as an alternative to a $500 million annual measure. (AP) Conversations continued Wednesday among members of the City Council's Select Budget Committee on possible tax proposals, though there was no vote. Democrat Teresa Mosqueda, the council Select Budget Committee's chairperson, said she hoped amendments to any tax proposal and a vote to advance the tax proposal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS