'Natural' Brand Names Not A Warranty, Personal Care Co. Says

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 6:47 PM EDT) -- Putting the word "natural" in a trade name is not a warranty that the products sold under that name have no synthetic ingredients, an attorney for The Henry Thayer Co. Inc. told a Pennsylvania federal judge Wednesday.

Seeking to dismiss a proposed class action lawsuit claiming the company misled consumers into paying a premium for the purportedly all-natural "Thayers Natural Remedies" line of personal care products, John K. Gisleson of Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP said the consumers' claims relied solely on the products' trade names, but couldn't show that they'd paid extra for the "natural" products or that the products...

