German Prosecutors Charge Lawyer In Tax Scandal Probe

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 5:48 AM EDT) -- Frankfurt prosecutors said Thursday that they have charged a lawyer with three counts of abetting serious tax evasion in connection with a long-running dividend stripping scandal known as cum-ex fraud. Prosecutors in the German city of Frankfurt, pictured, have alleged that the attorney worked closely with another lawyer, who has also been charged. (AP) Prosecutors allege that the 46-year-old attorney worked closely with another lawyer who has also been charged. The total amount of the alleged evasion was more than €346 million ($389 million), they say. The prosecutor's office said that the latest suspect could not be identified because German law typically...

