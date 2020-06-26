Swiss Finance Watchdog Tightens Climate Risk Supervision

Law360, London (June 26, 2020, 2:35 PM BST) -- Switzerland's banking watchdog said Friday it is ramping up supervision of the impact of the Swiss financial system on climate change and encouraging greater transparency on the effect that banks and insurers have on the environment. The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority said it will tackle climate change in its regulatory remit and will examine whether to push finance companies to divulge information about their impact on the environment. "The financial risks associated with climate change could be considerable for the Swiss financial institutions," the authority's chief executive, Mark Branson, said. "Accordingly, they must give them due consideration in their risk processes....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS