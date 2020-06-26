JPMorgan Can't Beat DOL's Gender Pay Bias Suit

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 7:42 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Department of Labor administrative law judge shut down JPMorgan's attempt to score an early win in a lawsuit by the agency's enforcement unit claiming the investment bank paid female employees less than their male counterparts when carrying out its government contracts. Administrative Law Judge Jerry R. DeMaio on Wednesday denied JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s motion for summary judgment in a suit filed by the Office of Federal Contract Compliance, the DOL agency that sues federal contractors over alleged job bias. Because questions remain about whether the bank corrected its allegedly discriminatory pay practices for female application developers and project...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS