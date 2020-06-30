Top Mexico Court Upholds Antitrust Complaint In Energy Row

Law360 (June 30, 2020, 8:36 PM EDT) -- Mexico's top court has refused to reinstate a plan by the country's energy ministry to prevent renewable power sources from connecting to the electric grid as an antitrust complaint against the idea moves forward. At the request of Mexico's Federal Economic Competition Commission, the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation agreed Thursday to suspend a policy by the Ministry of Energy that, according to the antitrust watchdog, gave an unfair competitive advantage to the state-run energy company. The commission, known by its Spanish acronym COFECE, filed a constitutional controversy protesting the action by SENER, Mexico's energy secretariat, because it interfered with alternative energy sources including wind...

