12 Cases Cut From J&J Talc MDL And Sent Back To Mo. Court

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 9:18 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge has kicked to a Missouri state court 12 cases Johnson & Johnson and others are facing as part of multidistrict litigation alleging that the pharmaceutical giant's baby powder contains asbestos and can cause ovarian cancer. Chief U.S. District Judge Freda L. Wolfson wrote in a June 29 decision that her court does not have the authority to hear the complaints, leaving it up to the St. Louis County Circuit Court, where the cases originated, to determine their fate. The broader federal MDL contains more than 16,000 pending cases and was centralized by the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict...

