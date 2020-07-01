Investment Co. Seeks OK Of $21M Award Against Chinese Co.

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 6:20 PM EDT) -- Investment company Uni-Top Asia Investment Limited urged a D.C. federal court on Monday to confirm a $21.38 million arbitral award it won against the Chinese state-owned Sinopec following a dispute over a share acquisition deal for a Canadian oil and gas company. Although the award issued against Sinopec International Petroleum Exploration and Production Corporation in 2017 was set aside by a Beijing court in April, Uni-Top called that decision "baseless" and in defiance of the parties' agreement that an award would be "the final resolution of any dispute" and that no litigation would follow, according to Uni-Top's petition. Uni-Top told the...

