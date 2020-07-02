Ex-Barclays CEO Defends Qatar Dealings At Fraud Trial

Law360, London (July 2, 2020, 5:14 PM BST) -- Barclays' former chief executive defended payments made by the bank to Qatar as it sought to raise capital in 2008, arguing at PCP Capital's £1.6 billion ($2 billion) fraud trial on Thursday that they were a legitimate part of a long-term strategy to generate more business. Barclays is fighting claims that it misled a private equity company while raising capital during the financial crisis in an attempt to avoid a government bailout. (AP) John Varley said the £346 million in service fees Barclays paid Qatar in at the height of the financial crisis was not "legally connected" to the £2 billion...

