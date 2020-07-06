Do Dual Collateral Loans Impair NY Borrower Protections?

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 6:07 PM EDT) -- In recent years, commercial real estate lenders have increasingly relied on dual collateral loan structures, where a loan is secured by both a mortgage lien on real property and a pledge of the equity interests in the borrower. By taking two types of collateral, lenders ostensibly have a choice in pursuing remedies in the event of a default. They can proceed by a judicial foreclosure on the mortgage, which can take years to complete, or a Uniform Commercial Code foreclosure on the equity interests, which can be accomplished in a matter of weeks or months. Despite the increasing prevalence of dual collateral...

