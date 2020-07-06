Supreme Court Says States Can Punish 'Faithless Electors'

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 11:31 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court unanimously ruled Monday against "faithless electors" in Washington and Colorado who argued they have a constitutional right to vote for someone other than their party's nominee for president, giving states the green light to impose fines or other penalties for rogue ballots in the electoral college. The court said that the Constitution gives states "far-reaching authority over presidential electors," including the ability to make electors pledge to vote for their party's nominee and to enforce that pledge "on pain of penalty." Justice Elena Kagan authored the opinion for the court addressing three Washington electors who were fined...

