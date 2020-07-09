Trial Judge Asks Full DC Circ. To Revive Michael Flynn Case

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 4:41 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan on Thursday took the unusual step of urging the D.C. Circuit to reconsider its recent ruling ordering him to immediately end the prosecution of former national security adviser Michael Flynn. The U.S. Department of Justice in May asked the judge to grant its motion to drop charges that Flynn lied to the FBI, an allegation to which Flynn had pled guilty in 2017. Judge Sullivan had questioned the motivation behind that move, appointing a retired federal judge and prosecutor to argue against it. And in a split decision last month, the appeals court found that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS