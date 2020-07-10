Zimmer Must Face Hip Implant Suit

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 5:24 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Friday shot down medical device maker Zimmer's second bid to escape a suit brought by a woman who claims that she was injured by a prosthetic hip, also rejecting the company's request to bar two of her experts. In a one-page order, U.S. District Judge Edward G. Smith denied without prejudice Zimmer's motion for summary judgment. Zimmer had argued in January that Marilyn Adams had failed to provide proper expert testimony to support her allegation that the Zimmer prosthetic was defective and didn't contain sufficient warnings. Zimmer had previously convinced the judge to grant summary judgment...

