EU Council Approves Bloc-Wide Crowdfunding Measures

Law360, London (July 20, 2020, 2:07 PM BST) -- The European Council on Monday endorsed measures that would impose uniform requirements across the bloc for businesses seeking to raise funds via crowdfunding, an alternative to bank lending. The council, which is made up of the governments of member states, has backed plans to apply the same standards for crowdfunding platforms across the bloc, rather than allowing them to comply with regulatory regimes imposed by individual countries. Crowdfunding allows consumers to invest money directly into enterprises seeking funds, such as start-up companies or small and midsized businesses. It can be a preferred route for companies that find bank lending too expensive....

