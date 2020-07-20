Writers Guild Reaches Deal With UTA In Antitrust Stand-Off

Law360 (July 20, 2020, 5:33 PM EDT) -- The Writers Guild of America has reached an agreement with United Talent Agency to end their dueling antitrust claims over fee structures, according to a joint stipulation filed in California federal court, although the union remains embroiled with other major Hollywood talent agencies in the dispute. According to the joint stipulation filed Friday, UTA is dropping all of its claims against the Writers Guild of America West Inc. and Writers Guild of America East, which, along with two individual counterclaimants, agreed in turn to drop all counterclaims. The filing itself contains few details of the agreement beyond the cessation of the...

