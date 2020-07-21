Ark. Pot Growers Say New Licenses Were Issued Illegally

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 7:27 PM EDT) -- Arkansas medical marijuana cultivators have sued to block the state from diluting their market share by awarding growing licenses to three additional companies, arguing that regulators are prohibited from doing so unless there is a supply shortage. The five companies, currently the only active growers in the state, say in a complaint filed in state court July 15 that the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission flouted its own rules by permitting new growers without showing that current suppliers couldn't meet demand. The growers say the commission unlawfully considered other goals when granting the new licenses last month, including expanding patient access, lowering...

