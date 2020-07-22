CORRECTED: National Fuel Charged Over Gas Leak In Pa.

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 8:03 PM EDT) -- A unit of oil and gas exploration company National Fuel Gas Co. and one of its subcontractors were hit with criminal charges alleging the companies polluted local waters while installing natural gas transmission lines, Pennsylvania's top prosecutor announced Wednesday. National Fuel Gas Supply Corp. and its subcontractor Southeast Directional Drilling, a unit of pipeline construction firm PLH Group Inc., ignored a leak in a natural gas transmission pipe and directed employees to leave the discovery out of the project's daily reports, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in a statement. The leak contaminated waters that feed into a stream in southwestern Pennsylvania...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS