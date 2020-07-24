'Walking Dead' Creator Shuts Down 'Toking Dead' Trademark

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 4:37 PM EDT) -- The creator of "The Walking Dead" has won a ruling at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board blocking the authors of a cannabis-themed comic book called "The Toking Dead" from registering its name as a trademark. In a decision issued Wednesday, the board rejected an application to register the "The Toking Dead" as a trademark for retail store services featuring clothing, mugs and other consumer goods. Calling "The Walking Dead" a famous trademark worthy of extra protection, the board said the "Toking" name would confuse consumers into thinking it was connected with Robert Kirkman's smash hit AMC zombie series. "'The Walking...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS