'Pharma Bro' Blasts FTC Monopoly Suit As Overreach

Law360 (July 28, 2020, 4:35 PM EDT) -- Convicted drug industry executive Martin Shkreli has told a New York federal judge that the U.S. Federal Trade Commission went too far with an "unprecedented" suit claiming he monopolized a lifesaving drug by blocking generic rivals. Shkreli, currently serving an unrelated federal prison sentence for securities fraud, on Monday urged the judge to ditch the antitrust suit in which Shkreli and a company he founded are accused of using restrictive supply deals to hold off generic versions of Daraprim, a drug used to fight parasitic infections. The "Pharma Bro," as he was nicknamed after taking heavy flak five years ago for...

