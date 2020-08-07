Financier Says €10M Debt Already Paid In Insurance Suit

Law360, London (August 7, 2020, 5:35 PM BST) -- The director of a Maltese financial company has argued that it already paid a €10 million ($11.7 million) settlement in cash and bonds to Net Insurance SpA, after the Italian insurer brought a €2 million suit accusing the company of failing to meet the terms of the deal. Gianluigi Torzi, director of Sunset Financials Ltd., said the company is no longer liable or indebted to Net Insurance and subsidiary Net Insurance Life for €10 million under a confidential settlement agreement. The director of the Maltese company said in a July 23 High Court filing that it discharged its obligation by selling...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS