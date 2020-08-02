Wachtell Leads Varian In $16.4B Sale To Siemens Healthineers

Law360 (August 2, 2020, 9:08 PM EDT) -- German medical technology business Siemens Healthineers AG has agreed to buy Wachtell Lipton-advised Varian Medical Systems Inc. for $16.4 billion, the companies said Sunday, in a tie-up aimed at creating the most comprehensive cancer care provider in the world. Together, the companies will offer a platform of end-to-end oncology services, from screening and diagnosis to personalized treatment and post-treatment care, according to a statement. Palo Alto, California-based Varian will continue to operate as an independent company and will retain its brand name. Dow Wilson, president and CEO of Varian, said in the press release that the transaction "represents an important milestone...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS