Uber Must Face 'Toxic-Male Culture' Sex Assault Suit In Calif.

Law360, San Francisco (August 3, 2020, 9:54 PM EDT) -- A California state judge denied Uber Technologies Inc.'s request Monday to dismiss or stay a lawsuit by a California woman who says an Uber driver in Hawaii sexually assaulted her as a result of the ride-hailing giant's "toxic-male culture" that she says prizes growth above women's safety. San Francisco Superior Court Judge Ethan P. Schulman appeared skeptical during a video hearing Monday morning of Uber's argument that it would be more appropriate to try the case in Hawaii instead of California, saying that the plaintiff — who filed a sexual battery lawsuit against Uber under the pseudonym Jane Doe — is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS