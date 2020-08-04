Disparagement Of Biosimilars Violates Antitrust Laws

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT) -- Biologics, the next wave of pharmaceutical products, offer pathbreaking advances that could treat cancer, arthritis, chronic diseases and other conditions. Biologics' promise, however, is matched by their high price. More complex than brand-name small-molecule drugs, biologics could cost patients hundreds of thousands of dollars a year. The hope, then, is that just like generic drugs, competition from follow-on products known as biosimilars will lower prices. But the fear is that they will not. Why? One main reason is disparagement. Biosimilars are nearly the same as biologics. In fact, they are required[1] to be highly similar to and have no clinically meaningful...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS