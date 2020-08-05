Top UK Court Restores Chinese Shipper's $69M Damages Win

Law360, London (August 5, 2020, 1:41 PM BST) -- Britain's highest court restored a Hong Kong ship owner's $68.6 million damages award on Wednesday, overturning an appellate decision requiring a new trial to determine whether the company had paid bribes to secure the hiring of one of its vessels. A Hong Kong ship owner's $68.6 million damages award has been restored by the Supreme Court in London, which threw out a ruling by the Court of Appeal. (AP) The Supreme Court scrapped a ruling by the Court of Appeal that found a lower court judge had failed to properly assess bribery confessions made by three former Shagang Shipping Company employees...

