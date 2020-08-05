BlackRock Sustainability Fund Nets £2B From UK Pension Co.

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 4:08 PM EDT) -- U.K. workplace pension provider Scottish Widows on Wednesday pledged £2 billion ($2.6 billion) toward BlackRock Inc.'s new global climate transition fund that targets investments in companies prepared for a low-carbon economy, including in sectors like energy, hospitality, transportation and health care. The investment vehicle, billed as the Authorised Contractual Scheme Climate Transition World Equity Fund, was formed by BlackRock with assistance from Scottish Widows, according to Wednesday's announcement. Scottish Widows represents the first investor in the fund, and its initial £2 billion commitment could be upped in the future. The fund will use data to determine whether potential portfolio companies —...

