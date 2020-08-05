EPA To Pay Utah $360M Over Gold King Mine Spill

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 7:57 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has committed to spending more than $360 million to settle a dispute with Utah over an incident five years ago when millions of gallons of toxic waste was accidentally released into state rivers by a government contractor. The deal was announced on Wednesday and caps off a lengthy legal dispute that began after an EPA contractor accidentally caused the mine waste spillage at the Bonita Peak Mining District's Gold King Mine in 2015. The toxic water from that spill flowed into the Animas and San Juan rivers, and also impacted Lake Powell, according to court documents....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS