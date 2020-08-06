Too Many Cooks In Kitchen, Telescope Co. Says In Price-Fix Row

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 5:57 PM EDT) -- Telescope maker Celestron has urged a California federal judge to reject a plan to appoint different firms as co-lead counsel in a proposed class action that accuses the company of working with rivals to hike the price of the stargazing devices. While the California-based company said Wednesday that has no quarrel with any of the firms vying to share the interim lead counsel spot, it slammed their proposal that all three share the position, calling it "nothing more than a transparent attempt to give each firm the opportunity to generate more fees." "The moving firms have proffered absolutely no reason, need,...

