Winston & Strawn Launches Ethical Investing Advisory Team

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 8:59 PM EDT) -- Winston & Strawn LLP has announced the launch of a new team that will focus on helping corporate boards and management teams navigate ethical investing and related legal issues, joining a trend among law firms as clients take a harder look at their investment practices. The ESG, or environmental, social and governance team, is co-chaired by Houston-based partners Eric Johnson and Mike Blankenship and features eight more attorneys in Chicago, New York and London. The ESG label includes matters such as a company's climate change policies, workforce diversity practices and other policies aimed at making management accountable to shareholders. Blankenship told...

