Missy Elliott Launches Copyright Suit Over Early Recordings

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 4:15 PM EDT) -- Grammy-winning rapper Missy Elliott has lodged a lawsuit against a producer she claims is unlawfully trying to sell recordings she created at his studio in the 1990s, asking a Florida federal court to grant declaratory judgment that she is the sole owner of the recordings' copyrights. Elliott, the Florida resident and hip-hop legend, says in Thursday's complaint that in the 1990s she visited a number of music producers' home recording studios, including that of Terry Williams, in order to hear how her music sounded with different beats. But her lawsuit clearly states that "Williams never contributed to or provided input on...

