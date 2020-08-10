Beirut Blast Could Drive Over $250M Marine Insured Loss

Law360, London (August 10, 2020, 11:58 AM BST) -- Insurers could be on the hook for at least $250 million in claims purely from damage to ships and port infrastructure caused by the blast in Beirut last week, reinsurance broker Guy Carpenter said. The Marsh-owned broker said Friday the true scale of the impact from the port explosion to insurers was not yet known. However the explosion was likened in scope to the 2015 Tianjin port explosion in China, which Swiss Re estimated at the time as causing $3.5 billion in insured losses. The blast in Lebanon's capital on Aug. 4 resulted in 138 deaths and 5,000 injuries and devastated...

