Gibson Dunn Nabs Kirkland Atty For London Finance Team

Law360, London (August 11, 2020, 2:40 PM BST) -- Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP said Monday it has hired a finance attorney from Kirkland to join its global finance team as a partner in its London office. Gibson Dunn said Ben Myers — an attorney with expertise advising banks, investment firms and private equity funds — has joined the firm after stints at Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Allen & Overy LLP. Ken Doran, chairman and managing partner of Gibson Dunn, said Myers is an "excellent technical lawyer" with substantial experience representing investment firms and corporate borrowers in a range of leveraged finance transactions. His experience includes working in a...

