Lawyers Blast Plans For Longer COVID-19 Court Hours

Law360, London (August 11, 2020, 6:22 PM BST) -- Government plans for courts to operate extended hours in order to handle case backlogs worsened by the virus will hit already overstretched criminal defense law firms, the Law Society has warned.The industry body for lawyers in England and Wales expressed its objection on Monday to an HM Courts and Tribunals Service's court recovery plan, which involves allowing courts to open for extended times or so-called COVID-19 hours.The new scheme will be tested at Liverpool, Stafford, Hull and Snaresbrook Crown Courts.The Law Society believes that extended hours are not the right way to tackle the backlogs because of "the significant impact they would have on court users, legal practitioners and how our justice system functions," said Simon Davis, president of the Law Society.Davis said the Ministry of Justice and HM Courts and Tribunals Services should ensure that they are maximizing the use of normal court hours and also using further building space before looking at extended court hours."If extended court hours are to be imposed on solicitors, the additional costs they face must be covered so they can continue to do their job properly," he said.Davis warned of financial and administrative implications for solicitors who already are "close to [the] breaking point."Even if there were additional payments, the defense community does not have the capacity to cover the additional hours, he said.The industry body highlighted that, as of July this year, 1,146 firms have a criminal legal aid contract, which is 125 fewer than in 2019.The Ministry of Justice and HM Courts and Tribunals Services were approached for a comment.According to recent HM Courts and Tribunals Service statistics, there were 483,678 outstanding cases in the magistrates courts by mid-May and 40,526 outstanding Crown Court cases, a Law Society spokesman said.--Editing by Alyssa Miller.

