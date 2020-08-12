Cannabis Marketing Firm Raises $10M In Private Capital

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 9:18 PM EDT) -- Cannabis marketing firm Fyllo announced on Wednesday that it has raised $10 million in Series A-2 financing from new and existing investors, putting the company's total funding at $26 million since it was launched last year. Fyllo's most recent fundraising round was led by existing investors JW Asset Management and K2 & Associates, as well as Arcadian, Salveo Capital and Phyto Partners. Fyllo CEO Chad Bronstein said in a statement that as acceptance and consumption of cannabis and CBD is increasing, brands have the chance to attract a large new customer base. "As industry growth outstrips legalization, marketers and legal professionals...

