Investment Cos. 'Should Return Uninvested Customer Cash'

Irene Madongo By

Law360 is providing free access to its coronavirus coverage to make sure all members of the legal community have accurate information in this time of uncertainty and change. Use the form below to sign up for any of our daily newsletters. Signing up for any of our section newsletters will opt you in to the daily Coronavirus briefing.

Sign up for our Financial Services UK newsletter You must correct or enter the following before you can sign up: Select more newsletters to receive for free [+] Show less [-] Thank You!

Law360, London (August 13, 2020, 1:58 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority has written to investment companies asking them to consider returning customers' money that appears unlikely to be invested in the short term because of volatility in markets during the COVID-19 pandemic.Some finance firms holding client money have reported a rise in their balances from January to June in the reports they file to the FCA on their financial health. The increase has been linked to the possibility that consumers may have updated their portfolios to lessen the risk of volatility during the crisis.Megan Butler, the FCA's head of supervision for investment, said in a "Dear CEO" letter on Wednesday that in some cases that rise has been significant.The regulator considers it good practice during the pandemic for businesses to have conversations with clients about what to do with their money, Butler said. This would help establish whether the money should be returned to clients or remain with the investment company for further investment in the short term."If it is in clients' better interests during this period, we expect firms to return client money balances which are unlikely to be reinvested in the short term," Butler said in the letter, which the regulator uses to highlight areas of concern. It was sent to businesses that provide a non-discretionary investment service or those that act on behalf of clients.The financial watchdog is taking other steps to help consumers and businesses through the pandemic.It has looked into whether people have been able to able to get hold of cash during the pandemic, and found that most have, although some communities have been excluded. The FCA on Tuesday extendedstruggling to pay their insurance premiums during the COVID-19 chaos.--Additional reporting by Martin Croucher. Editing by Ed Harris.

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.