8th Circ. Affirms Tax Fraudster's 8-Year Prison Sentence

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 4:05 PM EDT) -- A Minnesota man convicted of tax fraud cannot withdraw his guilty plea after the Eighth Circuit affirmed in a Thursday opinion he had already admitted to the lower court his involvement in a scheme to avoid paying U.S. taxes. A three-judge panel found that a Minnesota federal court correctly denied Scott Phillip Flynn's motion to withdraw his guilty plea in criminal proceedings. The appeals court found that Flynn had already acknowledged to the lower court that he understood the agreement he entered, which led to an 87-month prison sentence and an order to pay restitution of nearly $5.4 million. "The district...

