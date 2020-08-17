Pensions Funding Pressure Could Fuel Deals, Study Finds

Law360, London (August 17, 2020, 5:32 PM BST) -- Cash-strapped businesses could increasingly provide financial guarantees to employee pension schemes as a way of lessening regulatory pressure to increase contributions, a consultant said. London-based Lane Clark & Peacock LLP said that The Pensions Regulator's proposed shakeup of the way in which defined benefit retirement schemes are financed could see companies move to so-called contingent funding arrangements. Such arrangements are often guarantees from parent or associated companies that they will continue to fund pension schemes if certain conditions are met — if the sponsoring employer becomes insolvent, for example. They are not common, but could become increasingly mainstream because of financial...

