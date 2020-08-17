Museum's Win In Nazi-Stolen Art Fight Affirmed At 9th Circ.

Law360 (August 17, 2020, 10:04 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Monday affirmed a lower court's judgment that a Spanish museum did not break that country's laws by acquiring a Camille Pissarro painting stolen by the Nazis, ruling that the correct test to determine whether the institution was willfully blind to the origin of the painting had been applied. The family of Lilly Cassirer, who was robbed of the painting as she fled the Nazis in 1939, argued that U.S. District Judge John F. Walter's bench trial ruling should have applied the "perfectly imagined" test rather than the "high risk or likelihood" test to determine whether the Thyssen-Bornemisza...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS