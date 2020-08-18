Volvo Plant Worker Sues For FMLA Leave Switch

Law360 (August 18, 2020, 9:38 PM EDT) -- Volvo is miscategorizing federally protected leave and punishing employees for taking that time off, a longtime plant worker alleges in a proposed class action filed Tuesday in Virginia federal court. Michael Wayne Parcell, a 15-year veteran of Volvo's diesel truck engine assembly line at the company's plant in Dublin, Virginia, alleges that Volvo violated the Family and Medical Leave Act when it wrote him up for using his unpaid, approved FMLA leave to take his sick wife to her doctor's appointments and otherwise care for her. "Volvo's decision to unlawfully categorize FMLA leave as nonprotected 'personal business' absences has resulted in...

