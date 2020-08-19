Cravath, Latham Steer J&J's $6.5B Momenta Buy

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 11:04 AM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson and Momenta announced Wednesday that the consumer products and drug manufacturer will buy the rare disease research and biotechnology company in a $6.5 billion deal guided by Cravath and Latham & Watkins. The companies said the all-cash deal is poised to take Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. private for $52.50 per share, a 70% premium to its closing price Tuesday. The tie-up has been approved by the board of directors for both companies and is expected to close in the second half of 2020. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and a majority of Momenta investors tendering their shares....

