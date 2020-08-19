Sierra Club Blasts BLM's Plan For Oil & Gas In Colo.

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 8:48 PM EDT) -- Environmental groups said in a new suit Wednesday that the U.S. Bureau of Land Management neglected to carefully consider climate change impacts when it approved a long-term plan that would allow oil and gas development on roughly 870,000 acres in southwestern Colorado. Instead of carefully considering whether additional oil and gas development was the right move, the BLM has unleashed more drilling on public lands and then neglected to carefully consider what the impact of that policy will be, the groups said. The Sierra Club, Center for Biological Diversity and others also alleged the federal government didn't consider the impact of...

