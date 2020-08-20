UK Car Dealer Delays 2019 Results As Fraud Probe Widens

Law360, London (August 20, 2020, 4:29 PM BST) -- A struggling car dealer delayed publishing its annual financial reports for 2019 on Thursday amid a widening fraud investigation into a £19 million ($25 million) shortfall in its accounts. Lookers, a beleaguered British dealership, said it has extended the scope of an audit by Grant Thornton after identifying additional work on the balance sheets of its leasing division and arrangements for financing vehicles. That work will also look into balance sheets going back to at least 2018 "to correct identification" and make adjustments. "The board is working with Deloitte LLP and its external accounting advisors to assess the impact of these matters on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS