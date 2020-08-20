NJ AG Pursues Pregnancy Bias Case Against Home Goods Co.

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 10:43 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Attorney General's Office is pursuing a pregnancy discrimination case against a North Bergen-based home goods company accused of firing its marketing director for using leave after childbirth and later declining a business trip in order to breastfeed, the office announced Thursday. Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal and the state's Division on Civil Rights will pursue the unnamed woman's case after an investigation found "probable cause" that home goods company VCNY violated the federal Family and Medical Leave Act and the New Jersey Family Leave Act when it booted her from the company in October 2018. "New Jersey law...

