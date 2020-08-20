Lyft Puts Brakes On California Operations After Court Loss

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 1:15 PM EDT) -- Lyft said Thursday it's shutting down California operations after a San Francisco judge refused to extend a stay on his order making the ride-hailing giant and rival Uber reclassify their drivers as employees. Lyft said it will cease business in the Golden State at 11:59 PM local time, when San Francisco Superior Court Judge Ethan Schulman's 10-day stay of his Aug. 10 order expires. Judge Schulman granted Attorney General Xavier Becerra an injunction making Uber and Lyft comply with A.B. 5, saying the companies' drivers appear to be employees under the 2019 statute. Lyft will suspend operations in the Golden State,...

