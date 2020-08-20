FCC Seeks Input On Exemption For Tesla Motion Sensor Tech

Law360 (August 20, 2020, 10:40 PM EDT) -- Tesla is seeking special permission to employ motion-sensing technology in its cars that would operate at a higher power level than is normally allowed in the relevant slice of the electromagnetic spectrum, and the Federal Communications Commission wants to know what others think of the idea. The technology would be used to determine matters including whether a child had been left in the vehicle as well as detect actions outside the car, like a window being broken, according to the agency's request for comment Thursday. The Elon Musk-owned electric car company is seeking the same waiver that the FCC granted to...

