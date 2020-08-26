Judge Tosses Pot Advocates' Suit Against Colo. City Clerk

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 9:06 PM EDT) -- A Colorado state judge has tossed a lawsuit accusing the Loveland city clerk of sabotaging a retail marijuana ballot question, saying he lacks jurisdiction because the plaintiffs haven't exhausted their courtroom alternatives. Judge Daniel McDonald ruled Monday that cannabis advocates hadn't gone through the formal protest process after Loveland City Clerk Patti Garcia scrapped their ballot petition for lack of signatures, nor had they shown that process would be futile. The ruling brought a quick close to the suit, filed earlier this month by organizers who claimed Garcia unilaterally axed their bid to bring recreational marijuana to the northern Colorado city...

