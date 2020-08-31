Commerce Hits Chinese Mattresses With Early 97% Duty

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 7:01 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce said Monday that it has assigned an initial countervailing duty of 97.78% on all Chinese mattress imports, finding that the foreign imports are being illegally subsidized by the Chinese government. Commerce's preliminary determination handed an early win to seven U.S. producers that alleged they were being hurt by the Chinese mattress imports that were being illegally subsidized and dumped in the U.S. The department used adverse facts available — a method used to determine duties when companies don't cooperate with its investigations — to calculate higher subsidy rates on Chinese mattress imports to penalize companies for...

