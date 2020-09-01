ShopRite Files Trademark Suit Alleging NJ Supermarket Scam

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 6:27 PM EDT) -- Two New Jersey ShopRite supermarket operators and the franchise's parent have launched a trademark infringement lawsuit alleging a ring of fraudsters is using the company's brand to pull off a multimillion-dollar investment scam. In a complaint filed in New Jersey federal court Monday, Wakefern Food Corp. and the owners of ShopRite stores in Nutley and Belleville say four individuals are attempting to dupe investors and lenders into funding their "completely fictitious" plans to purchase the stores. Led by a ringleader with a criminal past, the group is furthering its scheme with shell companies and titles purportedly affiliated with Wakefern, the complaint...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS