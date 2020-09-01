How Chinese Telecom Ban Should Affect Prototype 'Other Transactions'

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 3:11 PM EDT) -- Recent regulations implementing a statutory ban on the use of certain Chinese telecommunications equipment and services have sent the government contracting industry into a compliance frenzy. Just as contractors are working furiously to determine the prohibition's reach into their supply chains, federal agencies are experiencing similar struggles within their own acquisition programs. This has raised an interesting question: Do these new requirements apply to other transaction agreements, in particular the U.S. Department of Defense's other transactions, or OTs, for prototyping projects? Other transaction agreements and prototype OTs — nonstandard acquisition instruments expressly exempted by Congress from most procurement-related laws and regulations...

