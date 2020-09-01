EU Bodies Clash Over Standards For Economic Downturn

Law360, London (September 1, 2020, 1:15 PM BST) -- The European Union's banking authority has said it disagrees with changes proposed by the bloc's executive to standards that banks will follow to identify economic downturns, which help them calculate how much capital they must hold to protect themselves. The European Banking Authority issued an opinion Monday to challenge changes made by the European Commission to standards intended to help lenders in the bloc decide on the "nature, severity and duration" of a financial crisis. The measures help banks estimate how much money they should hold in reserve to protect themselves if borrowers default on loans. The standards, which the EBA...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS