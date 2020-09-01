Columbia Care Seals $140M Colo. Pot Co. Acquisition

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 5:02 PM EDT) -- Cannabis giant Columbia Care on Tuesday said it has closed a $140 million acquisition of a major Colorado marijuana business, one of the first acquisitions by a public pot company in the Centennial State since lawmakers lifted restrictions on out-of-state investment. The acquisition of The Green Solution, which includes $110 million in stock and $30 million in debt, brings Columbia Care nearly two dozen dispensaries and six cultivation and manufacturing facilities. The company said it is now the largest cannabis company in Colorado and the second-largest in the world, with 95 dispensaries and production sites open or under development. The deal...

